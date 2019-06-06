Local business honors veterans

Optimum Blinds-Brilliant, Ohio





One local business has been visually vocal in support of the troops. Optimum Blinds, in Brilliant, Ohio put up a display that honors all branches of the service.

Decorations went up two weeks prior to Memorial Day.

They will remain up for everyone to enjoy, two weeks following the Memorial Day holiday, for the remembrance of D-Day.

Mark Laurine, the business’s president, created this display with his son. It took months to complete and is leaving a lasting impression on those who see it.

The patriotic storefront has touched the community, especially veterans and their families.

American Legion Post 573 Commander Deb Gilchrist snaps photo with American Legion member and Vietnam War veteran

This is a perfect way to say “thank you” for all of the sacrifices America’s veterans have made for freedom in this country.