WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We here at 7News were treated today with an amazing gift.

A local man has been giving back to the community…he calls it a monthly cookie drop.

Every month, Realtor Chris Thomas buys cookies and delivers them to local organizations and businesses.

This month, he stopped at WTRF!

Bryan Pierpoint, a Loan officer at United Bank, helped him today.

Pierpoint got help from the community when his son was diagnosed with Leukemia, and now he wants to pay it forward, vowing to give 10% of his commissions at United Bank to a local pediatric cancer family.

They say they hope others will also pay it forward.

If you know someone that needs a cookie drop-off, you can message Chris here, and he’ll make a stop.