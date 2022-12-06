A local Ohio Valley church is hosting an event that will be fun for the whole family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Experience Church in Belmont County is hosting their Jingle Jame Family Experience on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM.

The free event is expected to have games, music, lights, and fun.

Seating is limited for this event so it is recommended that you register for the event on The Experience Church App or website, here

You can get more event information on the Facebook event page, here

The Experience Church is also inviting the community to join them for Christmas service on December 22 and 23 at 7 PM and on December 24 at 12, 2, and 4 pm.