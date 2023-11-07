One local church is providing free Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

The Experience Church in St. Clairsville, Ohio is wanting to help any family in the Ohio Valley that is experiencing hardship.

Families will receive a turkey, a five pound bag of potatoes, a box of stuffing, two jars of

gravy, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, rolls, margarine, cranberry sauce,

pumpkin pie, and whipped cream.

Kayla Dixon, Director of Outreach at The Experience Church, said this is so much more

than giving away a box of food.

“Our hope is that through providing a family with a box full of Thanksgiving dinner

essentials, we are giving them a chance at quality time with each other, good

conversations around a table, and that they know and understand that Jesus sees them

and meets them right where they are. Because without Him, none of this is possible,”

Dixon said.

As there are many families you are in need of assistance, the church is asking for one

registration per family so that they can help as many families as possible.

You do not need to attend The Experience Church to receive the free meal.

If you want to register for a free Thanksgiving meal, click here

You also have the oppurtunity to donate to this event by going to the Give Tab on The Experience Church website.

Families must be able to pick up their meals on Saturday, November 18 at The Experience

Church from 9am and 10am.