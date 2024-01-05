WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Several months ago, several organizations in the city of Weirton recognized the need to provide Christmas dinners for the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Weirton Mayor Harold E. Miller says through the initiative of the groups involved, 300 hot meals were provided to Weirton high-rise residents, shut-ins, citizens, the Weirton Police Department, and the Weirton Fire Department.

It was the enthusiasm, positivity, and willingness of many individuals that made the effort possible, and their generosity did not go unnoticed.

Miller sends a special thanks to the volunteers with the All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Order of AHEPA #103, the Salvation Army of Weirton, Weirton Heights Rotary, Weirton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hancock County Commissioner Jeff Davies, the Kroger Co., the Weirton Woman’s Club, the Christian Mother of Weirton, United Bank, the Wyngate Senior Living Community of Weirton, and multiple individuals and small businesses alike who all came together to make the event possible.

He continues by saying, “We are grateful to all who participated and hopeful we can continue this tradition in 2024 with continued support from our entire community. Sending best regards to all for a blessed New Year.”

