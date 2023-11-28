HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant through Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program.

The grant totals a little more than $100,000 and there are a total of 27 first responders will be getting close to 4,000 each because of the grant.

Sheriff Joe Myers says he’s glad they got the grant and they are able to give this money to their officers who do so much for the county.

“Any amount of money that we can give our officers to keep them here, you know is great. Obviously they get their normal pay you know and a lot of times it’s not enough but we’re glad that we got it.” Sheriff Joe Myers – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Myers says he’s appreciative of the Governor giving out grants like this for law enforcement and to be able to give his guys a little ‘bonus’ before the holidays.