Local doctor to walk in Thanksgiving Day Parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local man will be walking in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Dr. William Mercer from the Wheeling Clinic will be in the starting line-up for those volunteering to be a balloon handler. Dr. Mercer has been a Snoopy fan since he was just ten years old — now he has hundreds of memorabilia.

He became friends with Jean Shultz, the wife of Charles Shultz and Snoopy’s creator, and got approval for his Joe Too Cool to Smoke program. Last year, he proposed the question to Mrs. Shultz about becoming a balloon handler in the parade, and to his surprise, she made it happen.

I asked Mrs. Shultz, ‘is there a contact I can get in touch with?’ Because usually it’s just you have to be a Macy employee to be a balloon handler, but she said because she is a major sponsor, they give her certain slots that she can ask people. In the end, she ended up giving me two spots to be a balloon handler. And she’s going to do it with me! DR. WILLIAM MERCER- FAMILY PHYSICIAN, WHEELING CLINIC

Snoopy has appeared in the Thanksgiving Day Parade over 35 times, and this year, Snoopy will be the first balloon to kick off the day. They are partnering with NASA to create an Astronaut Snoopy in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. His oldest son, Chris, will walk the two and half mile parade route with him.