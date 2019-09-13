Local elementary school raises money for pediatric cancer

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio-(WTRF) — September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and only 4% of research funds are directed toward childhood cancer.

All of this week, the Hills Elementary School has done activities to help raise money.

The school raised more than $1,300 and it will go to the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and one local student, Brayden Tipton, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

At the closing assembly today, one teacher had her hair cut by a student for donation. This marks the 6th year the school has done this.

A benefit for Brayden Tipton will be held this Sunday from 2-8 pm at Aracoma Park in Mingo Junction.