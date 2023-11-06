BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County officials are reminding families to get a carbon monoxide detector following a recent scare that sent a family of four to the hospital.

Fire crews responded to a Carbon Monoxide alarm last Tuesday, after a family woke up not feeling well.

Officials say they did find significant readings of CO2 in the home upwards of 500 parts per million which is an extremely dangerous level.

Carbon Monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas also known as the silent killer.

As daylight saving time is here officials remind people to check their smoke and CO2 detectors.

“Without a carbon monoxide detector, you’re not going to know that it’s around. It’s really important to have those specifically near your sleeping areas, since that’s when you probably aren’t going to notice the symptoms that are associated with carbon monoxide. And a lot of those symptoms are similar to flu symptoms.” Jeff Luck – Deputy Director, Brooke County EMS/EMA

Luck also says it’s a good time to check the expiration date on those detectors.

They need changed out every 10 years.