GLEN DALE, W.Va (WTRF)

Over 100 family members met at Glen Dale Park on Saturday for their family’s 50th annual reunion.

The DiCresce family comes from all over the country to honor a family legacy that started back in 1913 when the family made a life-changing migration from Italy, to the Ohio Valley.

Since then, the family has branched off into generations of DiCresces who live all over the U.S.

Congratulations to the DiCresce family for reaching a milestone.