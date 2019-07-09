Local generosity exceeds expectations

Families faced with an illness or disability often do not easily get a vacation. A Special Wish Foundation is an organization that supports families in need, exclusively in the Ohio Valley. Along with their essential corporate sponsors and board members, they make the impossible, possible.

With the St. Clairsville Rotary Club, they have given the Johnson family a special gift!

The St. Clairsville Rotary Club is sponsoring the family, so they can take a relaxing week long trip to Edisto Island, South Carolina! Grayson Johnson is the recipient and the entire family is overjoyed to have be chosen to experience their wish.

The Johnsons are extremely grateful to the St. Clairsville Rotary Club for sponsoring them. Belmont Savings Bank, Hoagy’s Heroes, Home Savings Bank, and many others help A Special Wish Foundation make dreams like these come true.

Visit A Special Wish Foundation’s website for more! Check out their full list of sponsors, and all of the counties in the Ohio Valley they support! Volunteers and donations are graciously welcome!