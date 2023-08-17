PITTSBURGH — Dashing through the streets of Pittsburgh just got a lot more exciting; a Christmas party on wheels is hitting the Iron City.

The Original BYOB Holiday Lights Trolly allows riders to experience Pittsburgh’s seasonal attractions, lighting displays, and holiday landmarks.

Riders will meet at a festive neighborhood bar for check-in, where you will meet your tour guide and grab a quick snack as prep for a gawker ride through Pittsburgh’s yuletide lights.

This event is a BYOB, or bring your own beverage, and the fun begins as soon as you board.

Riders will be whisked off to see Pittsburgh’s best holiday landmarks.

Trolly tours will be based on date and venue availability.

Tickets for the 2023 holiday season will be going on sale soon.

Sign up for the email list to be notified when tickets go on sale.