A local man has died after a four-vehicle crash.

Officials say they were dispatched to U.S. 22 westbound just west of the Main St. Weirton on-ramp to U.S. 22 four-vehicle motor crash on September 6.

Once EMS arrived, officials say one patient was transported to Weirton Medical Center for injuries. The person was not named, and an update on this person’s injuries is not known at this time.

Another person was removed from the scene by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.

71-year-old Michael Zellar from Weirton, West Virginia died at the hospital due to the injuries in the crash.

Officials say the crash is under investigation and no further information is to be released at this time.