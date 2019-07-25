Local man to compete in ‘Pan-Mass Challenge’

BOSTON, Mass. (WTRF) — Each year, the Pan-Mass Challenge is held in Boston to help fundraise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For one local man, competing was a no brainer after a friend asked him to participate for a loved one with cancer.

Barry Allen will face over 190 miles over the span of two days.

However, Allen looks forward to the opportunity to bring awareness to a greater cause.

“It’s 80 some miles the first day, 70 something miles the second day,” said Allen, a Pan-Mass Challenge participant. “It’s good for the cancer awareness. So, for me to be able to be around 11,000 people doing what I like to do, it’s really going to be a lot of fun.”

Thanks to riders participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge, they are able to represent over 56 percent of the annual funds raised for the Jimmy Fund.