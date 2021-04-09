Local Nurse Who Used Billboard To Search For Donor Gets New Kidney

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Dani Campbell’s smiling face has been greeting drivers along I-70 on a billboard for months, pleading for a kidney donor.

Dani Campbell’s billboard along I-70 in Wheeling.

The miracle she and her family have hoped for finally happened!

Dani’s husband Keith Campbell tells 7News Dani got a new kidney on Friday morning at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

You may remember, Dani was an ER nurse before she was diagnosed with a genetic condition called FSGS and has spent years on dialysis waiting for a transplant.

Now, she is recovering in the hospital. We’ll keep you updated on Dani’s progress.

