(WJW) – With Thanksgiving nearly a month away, some major grocery chains are making it easier for families to get turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie on the table this season.

In an announcement Wednesday, Walmart said it will offer everything customers need for their holiday dinners at a lower price than last year.

Starting Nov. 1, Walmart will offer meal baskets of ready-to-bake dishes, or a selection of ingredients for those who want to prepare dinner from scratch.

It’s part of the company’s plan to “remove inflation” during the holidays.

“With 92% of Walmart customers expressing some level of concern about inflation and how it will impact holiday celebrations, Walmart is doubling down on its commitment to saving customers more money,” the company said in a press release.

The deals will continue through Dec. 26.

“No matter when, where or how customers prefer to shop, they can feel confident Walmart will have a strong supply of in-stock turkeys, hams and all the fixings at even better prices than last year,” the company said.

ALDI is doing something similar, with the company announcing plans to cut prices by as much as 50% on store items starting Nov. 1.

“With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress,” said ALDI president Dave Rinaldo in a press release.

ALDI says the deals will continue through the end of the year.

Keep in mind, Walmart and ALDI stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.