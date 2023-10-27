STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Local Alchemy, a woman-owned shop featuring handmade items by local artisans inside Fort Steuben Mall, recently announced it will close its doors on December 23, 2023.

The owners, Katie Novak and Angelina Piergallini, expressed their gratitude to their vendors and loyal customers for the support they have received over the last year and a half.

The duo stated that they are ready to expand their businesses individually, but customers will still be able to find their favorite products and art by following their artists’ and vendors’ social media pages.

