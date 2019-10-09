Local pizza parlor sells unique gluten-free pizza crust to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)- Around the World Gourmet in Bellaire draws in customers from all over the Ohio Valley. But now they also sell their unique gluten-free pizza crust to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

These farms use earth-friendly practices. They do no-till farming, that keeps carbon in the soil. They plant cover crops that add nutrients to the main crops.

In Bellaire, Around the World Gourmet subscribes to their network. Around the World Gourmet was featured in a story by the Grounded Growth Network.

The procurement and sustainability manager at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital was impressed. He wanted to TRY their pizza crusts, which are free of not only gluten….but many other things kids can be are allergic to.

But what they DO have,….is flavor. St. Jude’s tried them….and liked them SO much.

That first order was big. 4,480 frozen pizza crusts.

It took Around The World to finish the order in three days And they still serve their local customers every day.

One woman whose daughter is allergic to dairy…..picked up three take-to-bake pizzas.

Everyone customer has a favorite. The most popular….Irish Breakfast Pizza.

Because they’re in the former Frizzi’s Market, they still make that most popular item –pepperoni rolls.

They sell 300 a day.

They’re going to start making some new versions–like Buffalo flavor.

Now back to their healthy pizza crusts.

So…what IS in their pizza dough?



There’s brown rice flour, organic cane sugar, tapioca starch, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.



They make them in garlic and herb flavor….or plain.