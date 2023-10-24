Local police say they need the public’s help after $20,000 was stolen from a credit union.

New Martinsville Police say someone hit up the Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union on Tuesday and stole the $20,000 using someone’s social security number in an IBM (ATM-like machine)

Police say they don’t have the name of the current suspect but say the suspect was driving a white Toyota Rav 4 with Georgia plates that started with a C and ended with the number 33. Police could not make out any other numbers on the security footage, along with a description of the subject.

The suspect also allegedly stole money from a Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union in South Carolina and also in Zanesville, Ohio.

Recently, a man was arrested for the same type of crime that happened in New Martinsville.

Police say they tracked down Brandon Watkins in Futon County Georgia, where he was arrested.

Officials say Watkins has stolen money from multiple credit unions in different states including South Carolina, Florida, and Nebraska. Watkins allegedly stole $10,000 from the New Martinsville Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union.

If you have any information on these cases, contact New Martinsville Police at (304) 455-9100