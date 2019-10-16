Local police need your help locating a missing teen

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling, WV police and Bridgeport, OH police need assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl.

The missing girl, named Jerzi Richards, was last seen getting off a bus at Madison Elementry and cross the bridge over to Bridgeport, OH.

Her family says this is not where she normally would get off her bus.

Jerzi was last seen wearing a cameo shirt, black pants, and white Nike’s. She has blonde hair, should length, is 5’9 and has blue eyes.

Jerzi attends Wheeling Park High School.

If you see Jerzi please contact Bridgeport or Wheeling police.