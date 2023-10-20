A woman was arrested after local police said they found drugs

Bridgeport, Ohio police say an officer initiated a traffic stop for a red light violation at Main & Marion Streets during a routine patrol.

Officers say they observed indicators of criminal behavior when making contact with the driver.

After an investigation, police say the vehicle was stolen out of Chicago.

The woman, Allison Marie George, had a suspended driver’s license with an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Jefferson County.

Officials also seized 7.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug abuse instruments.

George was booked into the Belmont County Jail and charged with Felony 4 Possession of a Schedule I & II Drug, felony 4 Receiving Stolen Property, and Misdemeanor 1 Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.