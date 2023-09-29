A car and a school bus crashed on State Route 646 in Jefferson County today seriously injuring one person.



Sergeant Jeff Bernard of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were no kids on the Indian Creek school bus when the crash happened.



Authorities say the car was going eastbound around a curve when it went left of center, striking the bus that was traveling westbound.



The driver of the car was flown to UPMC and is listed in serious condition. The bus driver was taken to Weirton Medical Center to be treated for injuries.



Bernard says traffic charges are pending.