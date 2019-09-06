Local special needs child needs birthday help

Morristown VFD is trying to get a birthday boy some special help.

Jacob is turning 9 tomorrow (Saturday).

Unfortunately, last year during Jacob’s birthday, he hosted a birthday party and no one turned up.

This year, Morristown VFD plan to make this the best birthday ever for Jacob.

Everyone is invited to Jacob’s party this Saturday, Sept. 7th, 2019 at 4 PM at Epworth Park.

Jacob has no idea what’s in store for him!

Helping out in the celebration is the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Bethesda Police Department, Bethesda Fire Department, Belmont Police Department, Bills Towing & Recovery, Ohio Department of Transportation Eastern Ohio District 11, Spirit of 76 Bellaire Fire Department, Ohio Valley Batman, Your Friendly Valley-Wide Spiderman Shugert Farms, Braido Memorials and more.

Morristown VFD says Jacob is not asking nor expecting gifts, just a celebration with some new friends but if you would like to bring a gift, he likes science and building.

If you are interested in being involved or have any questions please call: (740) 296-4683

If you would like to send Jacob a birthday card, his address is:

PO box 230

Belmont, OH 43718