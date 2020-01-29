Local student nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The United States Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors graduating seniors in high schools across the nation for their achievements in one of three paths: general, arts, or career & technical education. 800 semi-finalists will be chosen in April and finalists announced in May. Five students qualified in West Virginia and only one in the Northern Panhandle, representing career and technical education. 7News went to Marshall County to discuss this nominee’s dedication to community and hard-work.

The accolades continue for Marshall County schools and this time a national award may be on the horizon for one of their students. She is no stranger to contests and competitions,

holds many positions at her school, and takes part in national honor societies as well.

Jordan Dotson, a senior at Cameron High School, was selected as a candidate for the United States Presidential Scholars Program for her skills in career and technical education. Jordan was recommended by West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Steven Paine. Her recognition comes from her work in a ham baking show-an almost year long process of preparation.

Dotson told 7News “it’s shocking that I’m the only person from Cameron High School that made it past states so far it all comes back to working hard and having dedication to it and that hard work definitely pays off. Ever since I was a little girl I was always down at the high school playing in the labs, my dad used to be the agricultural teacher here. I learned stuff at a younger age and he passed that stuff onto me and I can pass that education on to the younger kids.”

Jordan will now go through a detailed application process including essays, transcripts, self-assessments, and more to be submitted to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. In May, the winners will be announced. Come June, those students will be invited to Washington D.C. to receive the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion during a White House ceremony, with the President of the United States there to honor them.

Cameron High School principal, Jack Cain, said “she’s an outstanding lady she’s involved in almost everything that goes on here at Cameron High School she’s been a champion here for a couple of years her family her brothers she’s got a family tradition. We all work together; farmers, faculty, community, and the students it’s just one big family.”

Jordan is honored to be nominated and hopes this will help her achieve scholarships to college. She wants to pursue large animal veterinarian medicine.