GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Teams of three to four students from all around the area competed in the first ever VEX Robotics Competition at the John Marshall Field House.

Each student per team has a different role for their robots that they spend weeks programming and preparing for tournaments like this – a driver, a programmer, and a notebook keeper – but they all come together on competition day to hopefully pull out a win.

Teams were vying for the championship title by winning games like ‘Spin Up’, but overall communication and teamwork are a true win to show for their hard work.

”In all, it’s really nice working together because then you know you have someone to rely on. Like, just today, I wasn’t able to be there, but I knew that I could rely on my teammate to fill in for me in my position.” Zoe Zervos – Sherrard Middle School, 8th Grade

”What these kids can do, I have very little involvement and that’s part of this whole thing. It is totally student centered. Totally on them to do, so really, we’re just there just to support and help. Seeing what these kids can do at this age – it’s incredible. It’s a very humbling experience to watch and it makes you feel really proud to see what these kids can accomplish all on their own. It’s really great.” Ana Klemm – Robotics Coach/Computer Science Teacher, Sherrard Middle School

The team who wins the championship title will go on to States in March.

Other awards handed out today include judge’s awards in excellence, sportsmanship, and design.