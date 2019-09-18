Local students attend opioid awareness summit in Morgantown

Many students from the Ohio Valley boarded buses ….to go to an opioid awareness summit in Morgantown.

Hundreds of Ohio County students were among the 8-thousand who turned out at the WVU Coliseum, to hear the message of the Game Changer Initiative.

The summit, by the WVSSAC and MVB Bank, taught students how to be “game changers” by encouraging them to make healthy choices and to stay away from opioids.

Students also heard speeches from former NBA player Chris Herren.

We spoke with two of those students who attended from Wheeling Park High School today.

Here’s how they say the Game Changer Initiative changed them.

Whenever we can get our student athletes and young people to hear positive messages– it’s a no brainer SWAINE RODGERS/ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL/WPHS

Both students agreed that the conference was very impactful and they hope they can use what they learned to make a difference.