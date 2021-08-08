Ohio Valley Residents Soak Up The Sun Spending Their Sunday By The Pool

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It was another beautiful day in the Ohio Valley.

A few quick downpours on Sunday didn’t keep people away from taking a dip in the pool.

7 News spoke to a few people local residents who were making the most of it.

“Great. Great. We brought the grandchildren to swim for the day because it was going to be 88 degrees.” Maureen Coleman, Ohio Valley resident

“Absolutely just enjoying the day off, just having fun. It’s just beautiful out here.” Joe Coleman, Ohio Valley resident

“Pretty much swimming, doing everything with the family. We just got married yesterday, so we’re having a good day.” Terry Watts, Ohio Valley resident

It’s supposed to be hot all week, so if you missed taking a dip, you will have more chances this week to cool off by the pool.