Logan’s Roadhouse at The Highlands closing

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF) – Logan’s Roadhouse at The Highlands is closing its doors today.

A social media post made its rounds in the Ohio Valley starting the business was closing and was locked up.

Logan’s was open last night after 7News talked to employees at the restaurant but after speaking to corporate, at Logan’s, they stated it was closing its Wheeling location.

Vianna, WV is now the closest Logan’s location

An official statement was made from Logan’s.