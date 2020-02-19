Logan’s Roadhouse at The Highlands closing

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF) – Logan’s Roadhouse at The Highlands is closing its doors today.

A social media post made its rounds in the Ohio Valley starting the business was closing and was locked up.

Logan’s was open last night after 7News talked to employees at the restaurant but after speaking to corporate, at Logan’s, they stated it was closing its Wheeling location.

Vianna, WV is now the closest Logan’s location

An official statement was made from Logan’s.

This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on other Logan’s Roadhouse locations throughout the country. We appreciate our raving fans of the brand and we certainly enjoyed operating this restaurant in Triadelphia. We continue to be optimistic about the future of Logan’s and are pleased with recent progress made on several growth initiatives that we believe should have a meaningful impact on our business.

