Love Bites: Wheeling Tattoo Shop Host Love Sucks Tattoo Bash

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Anti-Valentine?

Are you tired of the sappy love on Valentines day?

SpecialEffects Tattooing in Wheeling is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a unique way.

What’s called a “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash” gives patrons an ability to show off their bloody valentine ink style.

On Saturday, February 13th SpecialEffects Tattooing will be doing flash tattoos designed up by their team, ranging from $50 to $100.

Colors will be black and grey and red.

Artist will include Josh Garloch, Geoff O’Brien, Victoria Lee, and Hannah Henry.

More information can be found on the SpecialEffects Tattooing event page or their Facebook page