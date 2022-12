Freebird!

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top are coming to The Pavilion at Star Lake.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will make a stop in Burgettstown on Sunday, September 3.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 am to the public.

The show will also feature Uncle Kracker.