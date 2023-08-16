Mac Bid, also known as Mac Discount, is increasing its fees.

In an email to bidders, Mac Bid says they have seen labor costs grow by more than 70% and supply chain cost increases of even larger percentages.

Because of this, Mac Bid says in order to keep opening bid prices at $1.00, we are increasing the lot fee to $3.00.

The new fee structure will begin with auctions closing on September 1, 2023.

Mac Bid says they will soon be introducing new ways to save and get great deals on customer returns and overstock products.

The company also says the has made contributions to the local community by employing over 1,200 great teammates and are creating new jobs in more than 20 communities, giving more than $1.5 million in Mac Bucks to our employees, in addition to competitive wages and through its weekly Charity Auctions, the company has donated more than $200,000 to local charities.