MacBid or Mac Discount is changing it’s pick-up times.

In an email to customers, MacBid says they will be extending their hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Their new times are 12:00-8:00 pm.

Customers will need to be checked in by 7:45 p.m. The new hours will start on October 3.

Just recently MacBid said they would be increasing their fees.

In an email to bidders, Mac Bid says they have seen labor costs grow by more than 70% and supply chain cost increases of even larger percentages.

Because of this, Mac Bid says in order to keep opening bid prices at $1.00, they increased the lot fee to $3.00.

The nearest MacBid location to 7News is in Bridgeport, Ohio.