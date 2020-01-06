Macy’s set to close at the Ohio Valley Mall

St. Clairsville OH (WTRF)- Macy’s at the Ohio Valley Mall will be closing up shop this March.

Employees at the chain were told today that they will be out of a job at the End of March 2020.

It’s reported that perhaps 50-100 people will lose their job.

Joe Bell, spokesman for The Cafaro Company said that 20 Macy’s would be closing nationwide this year and the mall had indications that they were closing when their lease would end.

Bell states that they have been looking for new potential tenants and think there are some great opportunities out there.

Bell also wants the public to know that Dunhams is doing great and a new hotel and Chick Fil A are still under construction to bring more people to the area.

7News will have more details as this story develops