Main Street Bank anniversary and new announcement

A local business is celebrating their 18th anniversary today. Main Street Bank in Wheeling opened on West Virginia Day 18 years ago.

They threw an “All American Cookout” bash to bask in their achievements this afternoon. The cookout was open to employees, customers, and shareholders.

Not only did they celebrate their longstanding business success, Main Street Bank has announced their listing on the “Over the Counter Pink Ticket” Market Place. Because of their impressive number of shares, the bank is now able to offer buying and selling stocks.

President and CEO of Main Street Bank, Rich Lucas, discussed the prestigious opportunity. “The main thing it creates is liquidity. So, if you want to move some, or you’re an interested shareholder and you want to buy some, then you don’t have to call the bank, call your stockbroker – to have to fish around for it. If you want to buy 50 shares you can jump on, if you want to sell some of your own or you just want to jump on and look around and see what that ‘market’ is doing, it will be available to the public.”

Main Street Bank’s market-maker is Janney Montgomery Scott.

Over the Counter Trading begins live in two weeks on janney.com.