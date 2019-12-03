Make a difference this Giving Tuesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s easy to get caught up in the holiday hustle and bustle; buying gifts, decorating, you name it… But tomorrow reminds us about what this time of the year really means. Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages people to do good. This evening, 7News met with an ambassador from the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) to show us how important donating is, no matter what charity you choose.

The opportunity to save a life is more than rewarding and CORE, under Donate Life, is one of 58 not-for-profit organ procurement organizations

in the country. Their mission is simple but impactful- “to Save and Heal lives through donation.”

Statistics show that over 100,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a life-saving organ donation transplant. Donate Life-CORE hopes many will become an organ donor this holiday season. By doing this, you can save up to 8 lives and improve up to 75 more. CORE Ambassador Jody Miller tells us how important it is to give back. Her daughter, Heather Miller, was killed by a drunk driver in 2008.

Miller said “in our most horrific moment in our life and through a horrible tragedy our daughter Heather chose life and now there are 4 complete strangers getting to celebrate another Christmas because of her generous donation “

If you’re interested in giving back, there are several places to do so, all online. You may visit donatelife.wv.org. In addition to countless other charitable organizations, The American Red Cross hopes that many can donate to help their cause. You can go to redcross.org/gift and to donate blood visit redcrossblood.org.

Tomorrow on Giving Tuesday, Facebook is doing a charity match up to $7 million. The Heather Miller Memorial Facebook page is accepting donations and will put them into her scholarship fund.