A West Virginia man allegedly made threats to a specific school and school officials after the first day of school.

Phillip Erickson was arrested on Tuesday by West Virginia State Police in Marshall County after a warrant was issued by the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they received information that Erickson was making verbal threats to school officials and a certain school in Wetzel County and acted immediately on issuing a warrant.

According to Wetzel Chronicle, Erickson was approved by the Wetzel County Board of Education to be the head boys soccer coach at Magnolia High School for the 2023-2024 season. The WVSSAC also has Erickson listed as the head coach of the boys soccer team

7News has reached out to Wetzel County schools regarding a comment.

Erickson recently posted on one of his multiple Facebook pages, “Do me dirty! I’ll come back a thousand times stronger and thank you for pushing me to it! I’ll make sure you never forget me! That’s for sure!”

Erickson is currently in the Northern Regional Jail on a $100,000.00 bond with 10% needing to be cash.