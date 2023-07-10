Deputies in the Ohio Valley say they have identified a man that stole a weed-eater from an elementary school.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says they spoke with Frontier Local School District representatives in reference to the theft of an Echo weed-eater from Newport Elementary School.

According to school officials, the weed eater had been left outside the loading dock and was discovered to be missing.

After a review of camera footage, deputies say a silver car was seen pulling up to the dock and a male subject, identified as John Addlesburger, was observed exiting the vehicle, obtaining the weed eater, and placing it in the car.

Deputies say they went to New Matamoras, to speak with Addlesburger, however, he would not come to the door, according to officials.

A summons is being requested for Addlesburger, age 49, on a charge of theft.