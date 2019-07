Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas has confirmed a death at the Belmont County Jail.

Elzie Leasure, 46 years old, was out of Bellaire OH, died in his cell this morning.

Coroner responded to the scene and an autopsy will be performed but officials believe the death is from natural causes.

Leasure was in jail on suspicion of Bond revocation and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Family has been notified of the loss and the incident remains under investigation.