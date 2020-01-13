Man found dead at Ohio County truck stop

Ohio County (WTRF)- Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed that a body was found Sunday morning at the Truck Stop of America in Ohio County.

Officials say that a truck driver, Joseph Fenner , 58, of Baltimore, Maryland was found Sunday morning.

A friend of Fenner says they were watching football at the truck stop the night before and that he left Fenner sleeping in the lounge area.

The next morning he found Fenner slumped over with a cold neck.

Police also state that drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin, and some pills were found on the scene but don’t believe any foul play was involved.