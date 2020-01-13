Ohio County (WTRF)- Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard has confirmed that a body was found Sunday morning at the Truck Stop of America in Ohio County.
Officials say that a truck driver, Joseph Fenner , 58, of Baltimore, Maryland was found Sunday morning.
A friend of Fenner says they were watching football at the truck stop the night before and that he left Fenner sleeping in the lounge area.
The next morning he found Fenner slumped over with a cold neck.
Police also state that drug paraphernalia, suspected heroin, and some pills were found on the scene but don’t believe any foul play was involved.
- Budweiser tracks down Chiefs fan who sacrificed beers for celebration
- Chiefs revenge tour begins with Houston, gets Tennessee next
- Man found dead at Ohio County truck stop
- Senator Trump introduces resolution to remind Frederick County, Virginia, of its invitation to join State of West Virginia
- Burger King under fire for curse word in commercial