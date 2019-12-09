Man sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility for the murder of former Powhatan Point mayor

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Steven Moore of Belmont County was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years for Marvin Brown’s murder for hire.

The former Powhatan Point Mayor, Marvin Brown, was shot and killed on his own hunting property outside of Powhatan Point in November 2013.

Brown’s son Tom and his family say they are glad “one of the murders will go to prison and they hope that others will follow.