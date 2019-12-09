St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Steven Moore of Belmont County was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 30 years for Marvin Brown’s murder for hire.
The former Powhatan Point Mayor, Marvin Brown, was shot and killed on his own hunting property outside of Powhatan Point in November 2013.
Brown’s son Tom and his family say they are glad “one of the murders will go to prison and they hope that others will follow.
- Man accused of carving his name on girlfriend’s face with a knife
- Man sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility for the murder of former Powhatan Point mayor
- 4-year-old twins free selves, climb to safety after crash
- West Virginia native wins $100,000 scholarship in Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway contest
- Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Sportsperson of the Year