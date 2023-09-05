Frank Yopa, facing charges of inducing panic and aggravated menacing, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to inducing panic.

As part of the plea agreement, the aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.

Belmont County Western Division Judge Eric Costine noted that Yopa has complied with all his bond conditions.

He lives with his grandmother in Yorkville, and has no access to firearms.

Judge Costine sentenced him to 180 days in jail, all suspended, except for the 42 days he has already served.

He ruled Yopa must continue treatment and counseling at Southeast Healthcare Services, and must continue to take all prescribed medication.

He must continue to live at his grandmother’s house where there are no firearms, and imbibe in no drugs or alcohol.

Yopa was arrested June 6 at his home in Tiltonsville where officers discovered several automatic weapons as well as body armor and gas masks.