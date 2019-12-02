Manchin, Capito announce more than $1 million for infrastructure improvements in Wellsburg

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,073,250 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which will be used to increase the capacity of storm sewers in Wellsburg, West Virginia.
West Virginians have bounced back from the pain and destruction the terrible 2016 floods caused, but we still have more to do. This funding provided by FEMA will help prepare us for future flooding and help prevent potential damages to our infrastructure and communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for additional resources that support infrastructure to prevent future disasters in West VirginiaSenator Joe Manchin
FEMA is an important federal partner in restoring communities devastated by disaster. This funding will help Wellsburg restore infrastructure lost or damaged during the 2016 flood. This new infrastructure will help mitigate damages stemming from future natural disasters and increase Wellsburg’s preparedness. As chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee which funds FEMA, I’m proud to see this funding come to West VirginiaSenator Shelley Moore Capito
