Many doctors still in the area after hospital closures

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – After the closures of Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital, many believe that their doctors have disappeared.

The truth is, several doctors are still in the area and are accepting patients at this critical time.

It takes a long time for the doctors who were forced out due to the closures to set up their own practices. Many doctors did have to leave the area, but the majority are still here.

For example, orthopedic surgery Dr. Dante Marra is now located at the Highlands.

He is not the only doctor in the Ohio Valley who has opened their own offices. The good news is that there is a chance that your doctor is still here and seeing patients.

The closure of the Ohio Valley Medical Center was a real hit to the community. It was sort of like family down there. Gregg Stewart with the Ohio County Development Authority was actually very helpful here for us in setting us up. We have a nice office. It’s a nice place. We’re seeing patients and things are looking up. Dr. Dante Marra

Dr. Marra is accepting patients right now.

The Marra Knee & Shoulder Center Inc. is located at The Highlands at 300 Wharton Circle, Suite 130 in Triadelphia.

Call 304-242-8042 for an appointment.