Mark your calendars for Media Blood Donor Day on Monday

American Red Cross is seeking help from donors due to a shortage in blood. (WBOY Image)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you don’t already have your calendars marked for Monday, put a bright red X for Media Blood Donor Day.

This year, especially, there is a critical blood shortage and Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is rolling up its sleeves to get to work.

I know they could really use the help, so we’re happy to provide this venue and give them this opportunity. Kim Florence, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

The casino will be hosting Blood Donor Day by the American Red Cross in its conference rooms.

Make an appointment for Monday by going to redcrossblood.org