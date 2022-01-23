Mark your calendars for Media Blood Donor Day on Monday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you don’t already have your calendars marked for Monday, put a bright red X for Media Blood Donor Day.
This year, especially, there is a critical blood shortage and Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is rolling up its sleeves to get to work.
I know they could really use the help, so we’re happy to provide this venue and give them this opportunity.Kim Florence, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack
The casino will be hosting Blood Donor Day by the American Red Cross in its conference rooms.
Make an appointment for Monday by going to redcrossblood.org