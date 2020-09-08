Marshall County Back to School in a pandemic

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- School is now officially back in session for most of the state of West Virginia. 7News has a full look at how one local district is working to keep everyone safe in this pandemic.

The school bells are ringing again across the Ohio Valley. But this time, the busses let off one-by-one to eliminate the crowded, groggy chatter about summer ending and other things… Maybe this year closer friendships are in order with smaller pools.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Shelby Haines, told 7News “there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t talk to our health department and we work together as a team on all of these efforts we are looking at football seating we’re looking at classroom charts things like that are all approved by Mr. Cook.”

Marshall County Schools have done everything to prepare for this moment. Social distancing, sanitary measures of all kinds, training for faculty and staff, plus anything else you can think of to ward off this virus.

Cassie Porter, the Principal of John Marshall High School, said “I think since we allowed so many different models parents are more at ease some parents definitely want their kids to come back for in-person face to face instruction now when the kids aren’t here they still have to work on their own with their devices we provided iPads for each student but if they weren’t comfortable they could do the entire thing virtually, I’m hoping that we can just all maintain a healthy lifestyle and learn to get through the school year as best we can.”

A hybrid schedule of online and in-person is cutting the student body size in half. Students are staggered by last name two days a week, and when they’re not in physically- that iPad will be getting full use at home.

JMHS Senior, Garrett Gellner, added “just the usual senioritis and I mean getting the feel of the new things around here and just in everyday life really I was just nervous about the changes but other than that I think I was pretty excited to see my friends and get back into the norm, I think the school is doing the best job they can do and I think they’re going to make it very easy for us.”

Everyone is so eager to get back to somewhat normal and today seems like the first step in that direction.