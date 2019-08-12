Marshall County Health Department confirms Hepatitis A in food service worker

Moundsville, WV – The Marshall County Health Department (MCHD) has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a food service worker at KFC, 122 Lafayette Avenue in Moundsville, West Virginia.

“While the risk of the disease transmission is very low, persons who have not been vaccinated against hepatitis A and who consumed food or drink at the restaurant between July 22, 2019 and August 5, 2019 should consider getting hepatitis A vaccine not more than two weeks after their exposure to help prevent infection.” Marshall County Health Department Administrator Tom Cook.

Hepatitis A vaccine is available from most health care provider offices, pharmacies, and urgent cares clinics, but individuals should call ahead to ensure availability. MCHD has limited vaccine available.

The MCHD reviewed KFC’s food handling practices and did not find a need for critical action beyond establishing general awareness of the incident among guest. KFC will continue partnering with the health department while upholding a commitment to the highest health and food safety standards within the restaurants.

The purpose of the alert is preventive; no cases resulting from exposure at the restaurant have been reported, MCHD investigation finds the restaurant to be safe to operate today.