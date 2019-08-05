Breaking News
Marshall County man admits to methamphetamine charges

WTRF web staff

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Justin R. Beaver, of Moundsville, West Virginia, has admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Beaver, age 26, pled guilty to four counts of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Beaver admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Marshall County in November 2018.

Beaver faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

