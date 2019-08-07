Marshall County man indicted for firearms violations

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Justin Michael Fuller, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was indicted by a federal grand jury today for firearms charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Fuller, age 32, is charged with two counts of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Fuller, who is not permitted to have a firearm because of a prior conviction, is accused of having a 12-gauge shotgun and a 10mm pistol in Marshall County in May 2019, and having a .25 caliber pistol in Ohio County in May 2019.

Fuller faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.