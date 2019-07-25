Marshall County man sentenced for drug distribution

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Charles J. Chambers, of Moundsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 33 months incarceration for drug distribution, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Chambers, age 44, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine” in February 2019. Chambers admitted to selling methamphetamine in July 2018 in Marshall County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert H. McWilliams, Jr. is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.