Marshall County resident one of 5 finalists for WV service personnel of the year

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced five finalists for the West Virginia School Service Personnel of the Year Award.

All finalists serve their counties as the 2020 County Service Personnel of the Year and include aides, bus operators, cooks, custodians, maintenance workers, office workers and other school service personnel from across the state.

Gail Artimez from Marshall County is one of the five finalist and is the Executive Secretary of Transportation in Marshall County.

Artimez began her career in the school system as a volunteer and has worked as a substitute secretary, high school secretary and now executive secretary of transportation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she stepped up to face the many challenges and assigned bus routes and drivers for food delivery.

Artimez’s role was key to the success of feeding 1,500 Marshall County students weekly.

When not working in the central office, she donates her time, talent and materials to work with students in the John Marshall Caring Card Club.

This group makes cards for local veterans and soldiers serving overseas. She also volunteers at local soup kitchens and nursing homes.

The other finalist include: Stephanie Bennett is the Coordinator of Services and Payroll Supervisor in Upshur County, Debra Dye is a Supervisory Aide at Wirt County High School, Susie Kirkpatrick is a bus operator for Gilmer County Schools, Stephanie Toliver is a classroom aid at Nitro Elementary School in Kanawha County.

Details about the West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year Program can be found at https://wvde.us/service-personnel-of-the-year/